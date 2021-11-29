Danielle Lloyd has named her daughter Autumn Rose.

The former model and husband Michael O’Neill welcomed their first daughter into the world on 12 November and the 37-year-old beauty - who also has sons Archie, 10, Harry, nine, and seven-year-old George with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and four-year-old Ronnie with her spouse - has now explained the significance behind the moniker they have chosen for the tot, which she admitted they took some time to settle on.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: "I had a few names like Autumn and Meadow and I thought they were really cute.

"We didn’t decide straight away and I watched her change day-by-day. Michael really liked Rosie and I really like Autumn. I liked both, but then people kept on sending me pictures of dogs called Rosie and I was like, 'Oh no, is this a sign?'.

"I just thought, the season is Autumn, she’s dark and tanned, she’s just so gorgeous she looks like an Autumn. And then we’ve got Rose in there also after Michael’s nan."

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant noted that she knew it was “different” from the "traditional" names she chose for her sons but couldn't think of a better fit and was trying to ignore the opinions of others.

She said: "I know it’s different from the boys and not a traditional name, but it just suited her. There were so many people trying to get their two pence in, but I was like, 'We have to actually just decide ourselves, Michael. Otherwise we’re going to keep going around in circles."

Although she only gave birth a few weeks ago, Danielle is feeling good and her daughter is an "amazing" addition to their family.

She enthused: "I feel on top of the world – Autumn’s so amazing.

"She is literally like a doll. Even in the hospital when I had her all the midwives and doctors were coming in and were like, 'We’ve been told how amazing and beautiful she is.'"