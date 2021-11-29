Elon Musk has reportedly told Tesla employees to focus on reducing costs.

CNBC has shared a memo sent to staff by the billionaire businessman - who recently sold around $5 billion (£3.7 billion) of shares in Tesla - in which he said he doesn't want them to be “spending heavily on expedite fees, overtime and temporary contractors just so that cars arrive in Q4.”

The note read: "What has happened historically is that we sprint like crazy at end of quarter to maximize deliveries, but then deliveries drop massively in the first few weeks of the next quarter.

"In effect, looked at over a six month period, we won’t have delivered any extra cars but we will have spent a lot of money and burned ourselves out to accelerate deliveries in the last two weeks of each quarter. (sic)"

Tesla recently hit 241,000 deliveries in the most recent quarter, despite global supply chain issues and a chip shortage.

Musk recently polled his 63 million Twitter followers over whether he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in Tesla.

The firm's shares fell by around 16 per cent in the two days after the verdict was in favour of him selling shares but did later regain some ground.

Musk's trust sold almost 3.6 million shares in Tesla that are worth around $4 billion.

The sales equated to about three per cent of Musk's total holdings in Tesla, although it was not confirmed if they were related to his weekend Twitter poll.

Musk posted the poll to his followers to vote on whether he should sell part of his stake in the company to meet his tax obligations.

He tweeted: "Much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.

"I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes."

The poll attracted more than 3.5 million votes and nearly 58 per cent voted in favour of the share sale.

The Tesla chief's approach to the issue raised some eyebrows in the world of economics.

Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya tweeted: "We are witnessing the Twitter masses deciding the outcome of a $25B coin flip."

Berkeley economist Gabriel Zucman added: "Looking forward to the day when the richest person in the world paying some tax does not depend on a Twitter poll."