Dimension Ink Studios is working on a Marvel MMO.

The company - which is the Austin, Texas arm of Daybreak Game Company and the team behind 'DC Universe Online' - is said to be working on a new title based on Marvel characters.

According to an investor presentation - which was shared online by parent company Enad Global 7 - the team is planning an AAA "new MMO utilising Marvel IP".

The project is listed under a section titled "near to long-term pipeline of indie, live service and AAA products".

In terms of indie projects, the presentation teased 'Block N Load 2', 'Evil v Evil', 'Minimal Effect', 'IGI' and '83'.

And for live service products, the company is planning "large content updates and revamp" of both 'Lord of the Rings Online' and 'DC Universe Online'.

The Marvel project is yet to be officially announced, but it's said to be led by Cryptic Studios co-founder Jack Emmert, who was at the helm of 'City of Heroes' and is leading the way for 'DC Universe Online'.

Cryptic started working on 'Marvel Universe Online' - which was later transformed into 'Champions Online' in - in 2006, but Microsoft axed the project two years later.

Meanwhile, Daybreak Game Company is said to have worked on a Marvel MMORPG in the past, although it was reportedly cancelled three years ago.