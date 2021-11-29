'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week.

The Switch version of Nintendo's Wii U racing game - originally released in 2014 - is still proving popular and it saw a huge rise of 567% last week with bundle deals with the console seeing a boost for Black Friday.

It was enough for the title to secure the top spot, with 'FIFA 22' some distance behind in second place despite doubling its own week on week sales.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch boxed edition of 'Minecraft' was also helped by bundles and found itself in third.

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' was fourth, and 'Marvel's Guavas of the Galaxy' rounded off the top five.

Just outside in sixth was 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond', followed by 'Just Dance 2022', 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' and 'Far Cry 6', with 'Mario Party Superstars' finished things off in 10th.

Meanwhile, 'Pokemon Shining Pearl' just missed out on the top 11, ending up in 11th.