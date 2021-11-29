Rochelle Humes hopes her children will wear her wedding dress one day.

The 32-year-old presenter and her husband Marvin Humes - with whom she has daughters Alaia-Mai, eight, and Valentina, four, and 13-month-old son Blake - are planning to renew their marriage vows for their 10th anniversary next year and though she doesn't think her original gown will fit her anymore, she hopes the dress will be used again one day.

Discussing a message from her pal Emma Willis - who wore her wedding dress and urged guests to do the same when she and husband Matt Willis renewed their vows in 2018 - she said: “Emma messaged me, ‘You’ve got to wear your wedding dress,’ and I said: ‘Emma, it’s in the loft!’

"I do still have it, but I don’t think I will be able to wear it again after three kids! I’m hoping my kids will want to wear it some day. It’s lovely.”

Rochelle and Marvin, 36, have yet to book their vow renewal because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She told Fabulous magazine: “We did say we were going to [renew the vows], so that’s the plan. We just need to figure out where.

"We need to see how restrictions will look then, because it’s hard to plan things now.

"Obviously, our kids weren’t there at the time, so it’d be nice to do something to celebrate.”

While Marvin has been on a reunion tour with JLS, Rochelle admitted it's unlikely she would get back with The Saturdays - which also included Una Healy, Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Vanessa White - because it wouldn't work for her family commitments.

She said: "The JLS boys are having a lovely time, but I can’t picture it. No. It’s a time in my life that feels so long ago

"We all see each other, but we’ve not had a conversation about that. I just can’t imagine doing that again.

“My kids are my number one. Everything has to fit around them. Even thinking about the band reunion, it wouldn’t work for my life now as my priorities are them.

"I don’t work weekends unless it can’t be helped – they are for my kids.

"For half-term, I took two weeks off and everybody still tried to call me, but I was like: ‘No, I’m not working.’ I’m not on my phone and I’m really present for them.”