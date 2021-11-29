The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother has revealed Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Louis’s favourite Christmas decoration.

Carole Middleton loves her festive decorations to be "immaculate" but she can't resist breaking away from her seasonal theme to add some extra touches that she knows will make her grandchildren "laugh".

Giving her verdict on a pair of Nordic gnomes on her Party Pieces website, Carole - who is grandmother to Catherine and Prince William's kids George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, and daughter Pippa and her husband James Matthews' children Grace, eight, and three-year-old Arthur - wrote: "I'm going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh. As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can't be too serious at Christmas!"

She is not the only one to love the funny little decorations as the red and white figures are now completely sold out.

In 2018, Carole revealed that she and husband Michael opt to have as many Christmas trees as they can at their house in Berkshire, South East England, including in her grandchildren's rooms “so they can decorate themselves.”

Due to the coronavirus last year, they were unable to be together for the festive period so their usual tradition, such as getting the little ones to help dress the tree.

However, Carol had a back up plan, saying on Instagram at the time: "I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Recently, Carole and James joined her daughter Catherine and son-in-law William, at the Royal Variety Performance. The foursome were also joined at the Royal Albert Hall by the duchess' brother, James Middleton and his wife, Alizee.