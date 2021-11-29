'Made in Chelsea' star Binky Felstead has a crush on Jude Law.

The mum-of-two - whose real name is Alexandra - revealed that she has a thing for the actor, especially when he appears in the Christmas classic 'The Holiday' and also cited 'Mean Girls' star Rachel McAdams as one of her female crushes.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "My celebrity crush is Jude Law when he was in 'The Holiday' - which I can’t wait to watch this Christmas. My female crushes are Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie and Rachel McAdams. I have the blonde, brunette and red-heads covered."

The 31-year-old reality star -who secretly married businessman Max Darnton, the father of her five-month-old son Wolfie, in August 2021 - also went on to reason that having a partner who is not in the public eye has given her relationship a "different dimension."

She said: " I believe that meeting Max outside of the public spotlight has 100% given our relationship a different dimension from the outset. I love the fact we had no friends in common and that he didn’t know who I was (or so he says…)."

Binky - who also has India, four, from a previous relationship with fellow 'Made in Chelsea' star Josh Patterson, 32, - went on to stress that fitness is an "important" part of her life as a mother.

She said: "Fitness is a big part of my life, and with fitness you have to build it into a daily routine. It’s so important to take time for yourself as a mother, so I found a gym with a creche for Wolfie to go into whilst I do a quick high intensity session followed by a spa or swim. It really is a lifestyle choice and a routine. It’s really important to take time for yourself and take a break. Whether that’s a work-out or pampering session. Whatever suits you."

Meanwhile, Binky has launched a new edit with fashion retailer Very, which she describes as being "perfect for festive celebrations."

She explained: "The vision for the edit was very much anchored in my dressed-down, relaxed style. Although I love dressing up, I think I’m best known for my casual style, and I wanted the collection to be stylish. I think Very and I have created just that and I’m proud of it."

Shop Binky's edit at https://www.very.co.uk/women/binky-x-very/e/b/1589,4293414484.end?tab=2