Joanne Froggat claims Sir Mick Jagger loves 'Downton Abbey'.

The 41-year-old actress - who portrayed maid Anna Bates in the period drama series would "love" it if a rumour that the Rolling Stones frontman insisted on cutting short a rehearsal so he could watch his favourite programme turned out to be true.

She told The Observer magazine: “Mick Jagger is a big ‘Downton’ fan. heard he cut short a Rolling Stones rehearsal so they could go and watch it. I’d love that to be true.”

The Golden Globe winner famous "embarrassed" herself when the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the show's set but Joanne insisted the royal was amused by her accidental faux pas.

She recalled: “I embarrassed myself in front of the Duchess of Cambridge. She visited the Downton set and walked in while me and Michelle Dockery were filming a scene in Lady Mary’s bedroom.

"She said: 'It feels very strange to be in your bedroom'. I replied, 'Yeah, not many people get to come in Lady Mary’s bedroom.' I didn’t mean it as a double entendre, but I swear I saw the faintest flicker of a smile.”

Joanne had been working for years before her “game changer” role in 'Downton' came along, and although it boosted her career hugely, she's glad the main series ended when it did but she's still able to "pop back" for spin-off movies.

She said: "'Downton' was a game changer for me. I’d been working professionally for 12 years when I got the role of Anna and it hugely elevated my career. It was wonderful, but we finished at the right time. Now it’s lovely to pop back and do the movies.”

The former 'Coronation Street' star lamented that her global break came at the right time as when she first started her career, she was "uncomfortable" with fame but was better "prepared" when 'Downton' became a massive hit.

She said: "Fame doesn’t change you, but it gives you confidence to be who you really are. When I was on 'Coronation Street', at 16, I was very uncomfortable with recognition. By the time I did 'Downton Abbey', I was older, wiser, prepared for it. Now I just do things my way and try to stay true to myself."