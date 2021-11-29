Iggy Azalea thinks her house looks like a "candy cane" after she installed her Christmas decorations.

The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to discuss her preparations for the festive season with her social media followers, revealing that she's covered her house in huge lights ahead of Christmas.

Iggy, 31 - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My house has the most lights I’ve ever done before and a Santa etc on the roof.

"I’m feeling very smug (sic)"

Asked whether she's opted for traditional Christmas lights or something more modern, Iggy replied: "Mine are red and white so my house is basically a candy cane."

In response, one of Iggy followers asked: "Do you prefer elegant Christmas decorations or gaudy/over the top? Does Onyx have his own tree in his room?"

And the blonde beauty - who has a 19-month-old son called Onyx - wrote: "The only thing I personally don’t like are the inflatable ones. Sorry.

"They are too cartoon vibes for me personally. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Iggy recently revealed that she's keen to "meet someone new".

The rap star took to Twitter to reveal her desire to find love, but she also joked that she doesn't "ever" want to leave her house.

Iggy - who has previously dated the likes of Nick Young and Playboi Carti - quipped on Twitter: "I wanna meet someone new but I also don’t want to ever leave my house.

"It’s hard. Anyway. Still not leaving. (sic)"

Iggy also kept her Twitter followers up-to-date with her parenting struggles.

In a series of tweets, she shared: "My son loves popsicles so much he tries to convince me to give him one 3-4 times a day. So. now I’m up at 2am… Putting frozen orange juice ones I made into popsicle wrappers I saved - so he thinks they are legit.

"F***** hell.

"I’ve become the “we can make it at home” mom (sic)"