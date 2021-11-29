Bryan Adams has dedicated the 2022 Pirelli Calendar to the "greatest talents in the world of music".

The 62-year-old star has included some of the music industry's biggest names - including the likes of Iggy Pop, Cher, and Jennifer Hudson - in his On the Road-themed work, and he's explained the inspiration behind the calendar.

Asked how he developed the theme, Bryan shared: "It wasn’t too difficult, if I’m honest, because on the road is what I’ve been doing for the last 45 years.

"When I proposed it, I almost thought maybe this had been done before because it’s such an obvious thing, and I thought the symbiotic relationship would be good, the idea of musicians who travel and a company that makes tyres. It makes sense to me."

The Pirelli Calendar has been interpreted by 37 different photographers over the years, and Bryan has tried to create a series of "memorable" images.

The musician - whose calendar also features the likes of Rita Ora, St Vincent, Normani, and Saweetie - explained: "I’ve tried to use creativity to convey the idea of a journey through the life of an artist.

"One of the things about photographs is that you don’t want things to be normal. You want an image to be something memorable and that’s what I’ve tried to do."

Bryan has even written a song dedicated to the calendar, which is titled 'On The Road'.

And Marco Tronchetti Provera, the executive vice chairman and CEO of Pirelli, thinks Bryan was the perfect candidate to create the latest calendar.

He said: "I’ve known and appreciated Bryan for years. We thought his idea of coupling the world of music with that of the road and travel would be perfect for a calendar that is making its comeback as we seek a gradual return to normality after the pandemic."