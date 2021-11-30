Rochelle Humes accidentally flashed her father-in-law.

The 32-year-old singer - who has Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, 13 months, with her husband Marvin Humes - has revealed she accidentally flashed her father-in-law during the coronavirus lockdown.

Rochelle - who has been married to Marvin since 2012 - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "In lockdown me and my friends enjoyed this app called Houseparty. I had the most terrible encounter with my father-in-law on it.

"I was in the bath, pregnant, no one told me they could get into your ‘room’, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ He was there. That was one awkward moment too many."

Meanwhile, Rochelle recently revealed that she wants her children to wear her wedding dress one day.

The TV presenter and Marvin are planning to renew their marriage vows for their 10th anniversary next year and though she doesn't think her original gown will fit her anymore, Rochelle hopes the dress will be used again one day.

Discussing a message from her pal Emma Willis - who wore her wedding dress and urged guests to do the same when she and husband Matt Willis renewed their vows in 2018 - she said: "Emma messaged me, ‘You’ve got to wear your wedding dress,’ and I said: ‘Emma, it’s in the loft!’

"I do still have it, but I don’t think I will be able to wear it again after three kids! I’m hoping my kids will want to wear it some day. It’s lovely."

Rochelle also revealed that they've yet to book their vow renewal because of the pandemic.

She said: "We did say we were going to [renew the vows], so that’s the plan. We just need to figure out where.

"We need to see how restrictions will look then, because it’s hard to plan things now.

"Obviously, our kids weren’t there at the time, so it’d be nice to do something to celebrate."