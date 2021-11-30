Pete Davidson to host New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus

Pete Davidson is set to host a New Year’s Eve TV special alongside Miley Cyrus.

The 28-year-old comedian will appear alongside the pop star for 'Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party', which will air on NBC on December 31.

The upcoming show has been billed as a "star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances".

Jen Neal, the executive vice president of live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal, said in a statement: "In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete."

The TV special is being directed by Joe DeMaio and Hopetown Entertainment - Miley and her mom Tish's production company - will produce the project.

Meanwhile, Pete's burgeoning romance with Kim Kardashian West was recently endorsed by his 'Saturday Night Live' co-star Kenan Thompson.

Asked about their relationship, the 43-year-old comedy star said: "I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time.

"I'm always happy when he's happy."

Elsewhere, Criss Redd poked fun at a recent Instagram post featuring the pair in matching pyjamas.

He said: "Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!

"I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."

Prior to that, an insider claimed Kim is "smitten" with Pete.

The source shared: "Pete is back in New York City now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten."

