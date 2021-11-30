Jimmy Kimmel jokes he'd be "bald" if he hadn't been wearing a hat during his Thanksgiving accident.

The 54-year-old talk show host had a "mildly frightening moment" on Thursday (25.11.21) when he was ‘blasted by a fireball’ while preparing his turkey, but he thinks it could have been worse.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the star - who first revealed his mishap on Instagram - said: "It's a good thing I was wearing a hat, or I would be bald tonight.

"The smell was very bad," he added. "I think the reason burning hair smells so bad is it's God's way of telling you, 'You are on fire right now.' "

Jimmy noted how he has a bad habit of switching on his oven, lighting it and allowing it to fill up with gas before eventually throwing in a burning piece of paper.

He explained: "You'd think I would learn, but yet, I haven't. [I] tossed it in the oven, and boom - it came right back at me."

He made sure to finish "every dish" for the big meal, and he claimed he didn't even stop to ice his singed face as he "went right back to cooking".

This isn't the first time Jimmy has done this either, as his daughter Katie had a telling response to his social media post as she commented: "Again?????"

He replied: "Yep. it's now a holiday tradition. (sic)"

In a previous chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy opened up on a disastrous Fourth of July celebration when his barbeque exploded.

He said: "I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches.

"And then when I came back I thought, ‘Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.’

“And then I thought, ‘No, I’m not going to do that. What I’ll do is I’ll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.’ "I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off.”