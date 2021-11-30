Someone will receive £150,000 in exchange for having their face on a robot "forever".

Tech company Promobot have put out a call for a "kind and friendly" visage to use on their new AI creation, with people encouraged to send in pictures of their face to apply, and if successful, they will receive the six-figure sum.

The 'Humanoid Project' robot, which has been commissioned by an anonymous company, will be used to assist people in shopping centres, hotels, and even airports across North America and the Middle East.

Promobot said in a statement: "Our company is developing technologies in the field of facial recognition, as well as speech, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence, and other areas of robotics.

"Since 2019, we have been actively manufacturing and supplying humanoid robots to the market. Our new clients want to launch a large-scale project, and as for this, they need to licence a new robot appearance to avoid legal delays."

Anyone over the age of 25 can apply and the company will make 3D models of the successful applicant's face and body, as well as asking them to record over 100 hours of speech so the robots can copy their voice.

However, in exchange for the £150,000, they must sign away their likeness for good.

The robots are set to "start activities" in 2023.