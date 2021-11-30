'The Crown' has been filmed at BBC's London HQ.

Producers for the upcoming series of the hit Netflix period drama - which will focus on the evens from the end of Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles up to her tragic death in a car accident in 1997 - were given permission to use Broadcasting House.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, BBC bosses let the streaming platform use the building to recreate "real-life scenes" from the build-up to Martin Bashir's 1995 Panorama interview with the late princess.

The fifth season will see Elizabeth Debicki play Diana, while Imelda Stauton takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II, and Dominic West will play Prince Charles.

The cast also features the likes of Jonathan Pryce (Prince Phillip), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) and Jonny Lee Miller (John Major).

Meanwhile, Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer recently revealed he rejected a request for 'The Crown' to film at her childhood home on his Althorp estate in Northamptonshire for the new season.

e said: "They applied. They wanted to shoot here. But I don’t really do that stuff.

"Actually, to be honest, I don’t watch 'The Crown', so I just said, 'Thank you but no thank you.' "

Meanwhile, Jemima Khan recently claimed she pulled out of working on the show and asked for her contributions to be removed because she felt its portrayal of her friend Diana's final years was "disrespectful"

Jemima - who briefly dated showrunner Peter Morgan until February this year - had never spoken publicly about her friendship with Diana but was keen to help give an "accurate" version of events.

Jemima reportedly worked on outlines for season 5 scripts about Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed - who died in the same crash - and her infamous 'Panorama' interview, but she ultimately felt Netflix didn't want to deal with the princess' story as "respectfully or compassionately" as she had hoped.

She said: “We worked together on the outline and scripts from September 2020 until February 2021.

“When our co-writing agreement was not honoured, and when I realised that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit.”

A spokesperson for the show insisted Jemima had "never been contracted" as a writer on the programme, but had merely helped producers with their research.