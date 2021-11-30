The late Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton menswear collection will be showcased in Miami today (30.11.21), "per his wishes".

The luxury French fashion house has confirmed their artistic director, who died on Sunday (28.11.21), aged 41, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer, wanted his final show to go ahead as planned.

And so, the Spring/Summer 2022 show will "pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius."

Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton's Chairman and CEO, said in a statement: "It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible.

"In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family and the entire community that was touched by his greatness."

A social media post featured a clip of a child cycling through the city in Florida with a final stop at a red hot air balloon with Louis Vuitton's signature emblem emblazoned across it.

The words "Virgil was here" appear at the end of the promo video.

The Off-White founder had secretly fought a cardiac angiosarcoma and continued to work on his fashion projects.

The news of Virgil’s death was shared on his own Instagram page with a message that read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."

The message went on to explain the revolutionary designer "chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."