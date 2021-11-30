Millie Mackintosh has given birth to her second child with Hugo Taylor.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star - who also has 20-month-old Sienna with her husband - took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second girl, who they've named Aurelia Violet.

Alongside a snap from her hospital bed with Hugo leaning in to get a look at their adorable little bundle, Millie wrote: "Welcome to the world Aurelia Violet Taylor!

"Our little bundle of joy arrived safe and sound and our hearts are bursting with love.

"I’m signing off for a bit to spend time with my family in our newborn bubble."

Hugo added: "You are our families’ hero! We (Aurelia, Sienna and I) love you so much."

Among those to congratulate the pair on their new arrival was their old 'Made in Chelsea' co-star Binky Felstead and actress-and-model Zara Martin, who wrote: "Omg! She’s here!"

The couple welcomed their first daughter in May 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

At the time, Millie revealed the birth went “smooth and positive” after Sienna was delivered by C-section after finding out she was in the breech position.

She recounted: "All I remember is my classical playlist in the background, a lot of things going on; then, before I knew it, someone was handing me my baby. When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking: 'Oh my God, this is really real.' Even though you've been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can't quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment."

Meanwhile, the arrival of their second child comes in the same month Sienna was diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease after being rushed to hospital.

Millie wrote on the photo-sharing platform earlier this month: "It’s been a rough few days in the Taylor household, Sienna has really not been herself. I put it down to having a cold and possibly teething as she kept crying and pointing at her mouth, by the end of the week she was refusing to eat or drink anything, even the sight of her milk bottle would make her scream so I knew it was something more.

"We took her to A&E and they found ulcers on her tongue and the roof of her mouth, they diagnosed her with Hand, Foot and Mouth. Her throat is very sore, apparently it’s like tonsillitis but worse. I felt so bad for not realising, but she doesn’t have the telling rash around her mouth or on her hands and feet - but apparently that can come later. (sic)"

Millie also recently reassured fans after she had a "pelvic pain flare-up".

The mother-of-two feared she was going into labour in October.

She said at the time: "It has just been really bad in the last 24 hours and it's just like a really uncomfortable pressure that's kind of right low down at my pubic bone."