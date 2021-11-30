Kerry Katona defends her daughter having a TikTok account

© BANG Media International

Tags

Kerry Katona has insisted there is nothing wrong with her seven-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge having “harmless fun” on TikTok.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has defended her little girl - whose father, George Kay, died in 2019 following a drug overdose - being on the video-sharing app in reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, nine, getting “temporarily banned” after her “secret account” was uncovered.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry said: “Some people were saying she’s too young to be on it, but I don’t see the problem is.

"My seven-year-old DJ [Dylan-Jorge] absolutely loves Tik Tok - she’s always taking my phone and making videos and posting them. I think the app is just a bit of harmless fun. At the end of the day, social media is getting bigger and it’s just the way the world is.”

The 41-year-old reality TV star - who also has Molly, 20, anad Lilly-Sue, 18, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, and Heidi, 14, and Maxwell, 13, with her ex-husband Mark Croft - also called the Chinese government’s crackdown on celebrities showing off wealth or "extravagant pleasure" on social media “strange”.

She wrote: “It’s been reported that China has stopped its celebrities from showing off their wealth on social media, which I find really really strange.

"The whole point of social media is being able to post what you want.

" And let’s be honest, most of the time, it is used for showing off.

"I use it for work and it’s great publicity for me.

"Don’t get me wrong, I don’t flaunt everything I own on there, but I don’t think anyone should control what people want to post.

"I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, so if I want to show something off, I can! I think it’s good to show people how far I’ve come. It proves that if I can do it, anyone can.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend