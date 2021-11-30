Kerry Katona has insisted there is nothing wrong with her seven-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge having “harmless fun” on TikTok.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has defended her little girl - whose father, George Kay, died in 2019 following a drug overdose - being on the video-sharing app in reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, nine, getting “temporarily banned” after her “secret account” was uncovered.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry said: “Some people were saying she’s too young to be on it, but I don’t see the problem is.

"My seven-year-old DJ [Dylan-Jorge] absolutely loves Tik Tok - she’s always taking my phone and making videos and posting them. I think the app is just a bit of harmless fun. At the end of the day, social media is getting bigger and it’s just the way the world is.”

The 41-year-old reality TV star - who also has Molly, 20, anad Lilly-Sue, 18, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, and Heidi, 14, and Maxwell, 13, with her ex-husband Mark Croft - also called the Chinese government’s crackdown on celebrities showing off wealth or "extravagant pleasure" on social media “strange”.

She wrote: “It’s been reported that China has stopped its celebrities from showing off their wealth on social media, which I find really really strange.

"The whole point of social media is being able to post what you want.

" And let’s be honest, most of the time, it is used for showing off.

"I use it for work and it’s great publicity for me.

"Don’t get me wrong, I don’t flaunt everything I own on there, but I don’t think anyone should control what people want to post.

"I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, so if I want to show something off, I can! I think it’s good to show people how far I’ve come. It proves that if I can do it, anyone can.”