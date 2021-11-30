Cate Blanchett is "absolutely chuffed" to be Adele’s fashion muse.

The ‘Carol’ star is happy to be admired for her sartorial choices by the ‘Easy On Me’ singer after she name-checked the actress in her ’73 Questions’ interview with Vogue magazine last month.

The 52-year-old actress told Porter magazine: “I was absolutely chuffed! I think she is amazing. So down to earth. Our paths crossed when she came to Australia on tour.”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging chat, Cate shared an insight into the upcoming movie ‘Don’t Look Up - an Adam McKay satire about inaction about an pending comet posed to destroy the planet featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep - which is being tipped as a critique of the response to the climate crisis, something Cate labelled as “disastrous”.

The ‘Blue Jasmine’ star said: “Everyone is trying to be positive, talking about 1.5 degrees of global warming. But 1.5 would still be disastrous. We need to be f****** scared… and demand change; be collectively courageous enough to face that fear and do something about it.”

However, despite her frustration at the situation, Cate is not surrendering “hope" as she discussed the conversation she has to have with her children - Dashiell, 19, Roman, 17, Ignatius, 13, Edith, six, whose father is the actor Andrew Upton, 55 - about the crisis the planet is facing.

The ‘Elizabeth’ star said: “I’m not giving up hope. As I say to my kids, if we’re going out, how do we choose to go out? It’s a terrible conversation to have with your 13-year-old, isn’t it?”