Iron Maiden have teamed up with Marvel on an exclusive merchandise collection based around their mascot Eddie.

The heavy metal legends fronted by Bruce Dickinson have joined forces with the Disney-owned company on designs that pay tribute to various characters in the franchise, including Wolverine, Venom, Thanos, and Deadpool, with unique variations on their iconic album covers.

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said: "Eddie has long stood shoulder to shoulder with the greatest super-heroes and we’re also pretty proud of the Worlds we created for his many incarnations – from battlefields to Egyptian tombs to frozen icescapes or futuristic cities. Juxtaposing some of the most recognizable characters in pop art & comic book culture into planet Maiden has been an ambition of ours for years and working with Marvel and their unparalleled character-based IP is the perfect fit in this day and age."

The 'Run to the Hills' rockers have long since been regarded as icons in the music world, having sold 200 million records since their formation in 1975, and their famous mascot Eddie has been with them since appearing on the cover of their debut single 'Running Free', going on to adorn every piece of merchandise associated with them ever since.

Rod added: "To see such iconic characters alongside Eddie is something our fans have discussed for years and we think that the twist of placing Venom, Thanos, Thor or Deadpool in our Maiden worlds will excite fans of both cultures.”

The collection is set to launch in time for the Christmas, with exclusive collections through Iron Maiden’s online store.