Winnie Harlow visits the bathroom before every catwalk show.

The 27-year-old model still suffers from pre-show nerves, despite being one of the world's best-known catwalk stars.

She shared: "Red carpets are easy for me I love doing red carpets. Runway is so terrifying!

"To this day any time I have to walk a fashion show I'm like, don't trip, don't fall, I'm like in my head like make sure you get the walk right, what are you gonna do when you get to the end? Make sure you figure that out, blah blah blah.

"I have to s*** … like every time I have to walk the runway find me a bathroom before I go. Nervous guy, yep."

Winnie actually suffered a painful accident during her first-ever catwalk show.

She told the 'Behind Closed Doors' podcast: "The first show that I walked in the fashion industry was for Ashish in London for London Fashion week.

"I opened and closed the show it was my first show ever, I had these really big sparkly, not sparkly but they had gems glued onto them, platform heels.

"I tripped, I didn't really trip but as I was walking I hit the front of my foot to the back heel and cracked my big toenail and dripped blood all down the runway to close the show.

"I literally finished turned the corner and plummeted to the ground and I literally just grabbed my foot and started rocking back and forth."

Winnie has actually learned some important life lessons from her time in the modelling industry.

She said: "I think it's possible to be confident everyday just not every minute of the day - I try to be confident every day. I promote confidence.

"It's also not something you can just buy and you have it for the rest of your life, it's something you have to work on every single day. It's always a learning process, you're gonna have good days, you're gonna have bad days."