Shawn Mendes buys "vintage" clothing because he wants to protect the environment.

The 23-year-old singer admits that his fashion sense is being increasingly influenced by his environmental concerns.

The chart-topping star - who recently announced his split from Camila Cabello - told Rollacoaster Magazine: "These days I'm trying my best to shop vintage because I learned fashion is the number three polluter behind coal and steel...

"I know vintage can often be expensive, so I don't say it loudly, but I think if everyone could just be okay with re-wearing more clothing, purchasing more vintage, and thrifting through your grandparents' closets, it would make a really big difference for the environment."

Shawn recently confirmed his split from Camila, 24, via an Instagram post.

The high-profile couple dated for two years, before they decided to call time on their romance.

Their statement read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn. (sic)"

Prior to their break-up, Shawn explained how their romance had changed his life.

In particular, he revealed how Camila helped him to cope with his everyday stresses.

He said: "I'm in a relationship where my girlfriend is like, 'We're going to get in bed and you're going to put your head on my chest and you're going to cry into my chest. You're going to tell me how you feel because if you don't do that you're just going to be an a*****e for the next week and I'm not going to deal with that s***'.

"I'm just lucky to be in a relationship that's for it."