Billie Piper 'relates' to Britney Spears' struggles

Billie Piper can "relate" to Britney Spears' struggles with fame.

The 39-year-old pop star recently had her conservatorship ended by a court, and Billie - who also shot to stardom as a teenager - can empathise with Britney.

She shared: "I could relate to loads of it, not only because of my time as a musician, but also being a woman and dealing with issues around control and misrepresentation."

Billie, 39 - who released her debut album, 'Honey to the B', in 1998 - actually thinks that a lot of women can relate to what Britney has been through over recent years.

She said: "I’m sure a lot of women can relate on a level that isn’t about being one of the most famous people in the world."

Billie actually struggled to watch her own performances from her teenage years for a long time.

And she now admits to having "mixed emotions" about her early experiences of fame.

The singer-turned-actress told Grazia magazine: "For many years, I couldn't watch myself as a child in a music video, or even hear my songs.

"But I can now, and I'm reflecting on it more fondly than I ever have done. There are mixed emotions and, honestly, it's all a bit confused.

"I've forgotten a lot of it because I've never worked harder in my life than at that age. It makes sense to me that there's not a great deal I can remember."

Earlier this year, Billie revealed that she turned to therapy to cope with the "very adult" situations she found herself in as a teenage pop star.

The actress enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame during her teens and Billie admits she wasn't entirely prepared for everything that came her way at the time.

She said: "I was very often in strange, very adult situations that I wouldn't subject my own kids to [at the age of] 16.

"I was going through everything a teenager goes through, but very publicly. Therapy has been crucial to my getting better.

"If you can get your kids any sort of mental health support, get it."

