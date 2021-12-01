Kim Kardashian West is to be honoured with a Fashion Icon gong at the People's Choice Awards.

The 41-year-old star will receive the accolade at the upcoming awards show, which is being held in Santa Monica on December 7.

Jen Neal, the executive vice president of entertainment, live events, specials & E! News at NBCUniversal, said: "For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry."

Jen said: "For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honour Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon award."

Kim is perhaps best known for her reality TV appearances and high-profile romances, but she's also created a number of well-known brands over recent years, including KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.

In 2019, she launched a shapewear company called SKIMS and she previously confessed to relishing the challenge of establishing the brand.

She explained: "I love designing and coming up with new ideas based on my own style and dressing needs as well as the feedback I get from friends, family and fans. That process has been such an amazing discovery for me, since I have always been on the other side of fittings. Seeing a specific piece through, from start to finish, based on my vision has been incredible.

"The most rewarding part, though, has been the feedback I've gotten from customers. Having a woman tell me that SKIMS is the first shapewear she has found that actually matches her skin tone, or comes in a size that fits and feels comfortable, is the entire reason I started SKIMS and am so excited to see it expand and reach new customers."