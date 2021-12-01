Vin Diesel has paid tribute to Paul Walker on the eighth anniversary of his death.

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to remember his 'Fast and Furious' co-star, who was killed in a car accident in 2013 aged 40.

Alongside a picture of his daughter Hania, and Paul's daughter, Meadow, he wrote: "I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom…’ When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. (sic)"

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star then went on to share that Paul urged him to be in the delivery room for the birth, rather than sit outside.

He wrote: "Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own.

“It’s been eight years today (30.11.2013)… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that (sic)"

Vin went on to reveal that his daughter Hania, 13, had been the maid of honour at 23-year-old Meadow's wedding in October, and he urged Paul - whom he nicknamed Pablo - to take a look at the photo of them both at the ceremony.

He wrote: "Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.(sic)"