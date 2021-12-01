Aaron Carter and his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin will make their newborn son their "priority" following their split.

The 33-year-old singer took to Twitter to admit he is "heart-broken" after the couple went their separate ways just days after they became parents to son Prince Lyric, who they welcomed into the world last week, and he asked fans to be "respectful" as they work out what to do in this "difficult time".

He tweeted: "Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown. We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time [broken heart emoji] please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken (sic)"

It comes after the 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker had claimed he Melanie "deceived" him by "communicating" with his twin sister, Angel Carter, and he accused his family of trying to "put me in prison" and get him a conservatorship.

He wrote on social media: "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancée ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court.

"Thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.

"I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time, communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court.

"I’m in shocked this is horrible. (sic)"

Aaron also wrote on Twitter: "I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen (sic)

The star had also claimed Melanie could be taking their son with her to Las Vegas from California, with a friend.

He tweeted: "She told me she’s leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from 90 day fiancé … seems she’s had a back up plan this whole time oh and said I’ll never see my son again (sic)"

Aaron took to Instagram on November 22nd to share the first picture of his and Melanie's son.

He wrote: “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my [fiancée] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.

“Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters@missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god (sic)"

Aaron explained the choice of moniker for their son was a tribute to his late friend Michael Jackson, because the 'Thriller' singer, who died in 2009, used to call him the Prince of Pop, in a reference to his own King of Pop nickname.