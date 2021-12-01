Sandra Bullock "doesn't need" a piece of paper to prove she is a "devoted partner".

The 'Bird Box' star - who has two adopted children, Louis, 11, and Laila, nine, and is also a step-mother to her partner Bryan Randall's daughter - has insisted she has no plans to tie the knot again after her divorce from Jesse James in 2010 because she doesn't see the point in obtaining a marriage certificate to declare her love.

Speaking on Facebook Watch's 'Red Table Talk' with Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith, Sandra admitted: "I am someone who went through the divorce process.

"I found the love of my life.

"We share two beautiful children, three children - his older daughter.

"Best thing ever.

"So, I don't want to say do it like I do it but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times.

"I don't need to be told to whether a storm with a good man."

The 'Miss Congeniality star also insisted that the children are what matters most in a relationship.

She explained: "Think about what kind of parent he would be.

"Think about what kind of parent you would be and what if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple?"

In the same interview, Sandra confessed she "sometimes" wished she and her children were the same skin colour.

The 57-year-old actress' kids are African-American and Sandra admits that having matching skin might have made their lives "easier".

She explained: "To say that I wished our skins matched ... sometimes I do.

"Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin, and it being her babies. Or a white woman with white babies."

Willow, 21, then said: "It's the mother-child dynamic. There is no colour. We don't have to put a colour on..."

But, Sandra added: "Maybe one day that will go away. Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes."