Billie Eilish has three tattoos including her family name on her chest.

The 19-year-old singer has opened up on her growing ink collection one year after vowing to keep them a secret, and she detailed her trio of special designs.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for the 'Same Interview, The Fifth Year' segment - which has seen her do an interview on the same date for the past five years - she watched herself say in last year's piece: "I did get a tattoo, but you'll never see it."

This time, she responded: "Lied again... I have three tattoos now. I have one here that says 'Eilish'. [points to chest] Yes, I love myself.

'I have one here [points to the right of her rib cage] — big boy here, which is a dragon. And then, I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called 'Fairyopolis'.

"They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

The fairy design is on her left wrist and down the back of her hand, and the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker admitted she has "some more ideas" even though her mum isn't a fan.

She added: "My mom hates tattoos. No, I'm not gonna be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas.

"Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them. I felt the urge for a while, and now I'm like, 'Ahhh'... Gimme a little more time and then I'll get another one."

Although Billie has now shared her tattoos with fans, she recently admitted she doesn't "always want to tell the world intimate details about [her] life".

She added: "I don't really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time, I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they've experienced the same things I have.

"I want to be helpful. I want people to realize that it's OK, that everyone goes through this. You can speak for people who don't have a voice."