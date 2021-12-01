Kerry Katona wanted to "take [her] own life" when she was declared bankrupt.

The 41-year-old television star lost her mansion in 2008 when she failed to pay a hefty tax bill, and the impact left her feeling "embarrassed" and "ashamed".

She said: "I wanted to hide away. I felt a mug, I was embarrassed, I felt stupid, I was ashamed. You feel worthless. It was absolutely awful to the point I wanted to take my own life. I understand why when people get in debt so many actually take their own lives over money. I’ve been there. I was so close to doing it myself."

The ex-Atomic Kitten singer - who at the time was struggling with drug addiction - explained how her lack of education was behind her financial mismanagement, which led her to "trust the wrong people".

Speaking on 'Steph's Packed Lunch', she added: “I was never taught about money, I was never taught in school, my mum never taught me… I got an accountant and I left it all for them to deal with.

"Found out I was going bankrupt the day I actually went bankrupt.

"This tax bill was for £82,000 which was nothing to me at that time. The money had all gone. I was completely ripped off and conned, I trusted the wrong people. I was doing drugs, I wasn’t in the right frame of mind, I entrusted them with my money so it is my responsibility as well."

The former 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner then went on to urge viewers of the Channel 4 chat show to "reach out" if they find themselves in a similar situation.

She said: "Anybody who is going through what I have gone through, please reach out and talk to somebody. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, I promise you."