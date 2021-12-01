WhatsApp has launched as an app on Windows 10 and 11.

The Meta-owned messaging service - which was already available to use via your web browser - is now accessible as a standalone app on laptops and tablets with many of the same features as the mobile version.

A beta version of a native app has launched on the Microsoft Store, and one benefit is allowing more features than the browser edition.

This is already evident with the beta app, which includes handwriting features and notifications which work with both Windows 10 and 11, plus Focus Assist.

This means people who use WhatsApp more than other services could benefit from using their laptop rather than needing their phone.

On Microsoft's site, the description reads: "Get WhatsApp Beta and you’ll be one of the first to try updated features and share feedback about the new app.

"As always, your personal messages and calls continue to be protected with end-to-end encryption. No one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them.

"WhatsApp is a free messaging and video calling app used by over 2B people in more than 180 countries. It’s simple, reliable, and private, so you can easily keep in touch with friends and family."