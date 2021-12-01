Microsoft will let organisations use multiple cameras in Teams.

The company is working on a new update for the video conferencing software to allow people using select Microsoft Teams Rooms devices to use a new multiple camera feature.

Rooms is a dedicated hardware and software solution - previously known as Skype Rooms - with devices including speakerphones, headsets, desk phones, webcams, collaboration bars and more.

As detailed on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the update will offer: "Ability for participants in a Microsoft Teams Room to switch between multiple video cameras during a Teams meeting."

The feature was added to the roadmap in November with the aim of a January 2022 release for desktop users.

Organisations with a meeting or conference room with more than one video camera connected to Rooms with have the ability to switch between them in a call.

There'll be an icon showing an arrow going through a rectangle, which will bring up a list of available cameras.

The user will be able to go between them without interrupting the meeting.