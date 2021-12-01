Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled her upcoming concert in Houston "out of respect" for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

The 26-year-old hitmaker says her home city in Texas is "still grieving" after 10 people lost their lives in a crowd surge during the festival's founder Travis Scott's performance last month.

And so the 'Savage' hitmaker will no longer be playing the 713 Music Hall there on December 3.

She said: "Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3. Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve."

Megan - who had performed at the 2019 Astroworld Festival - had announced her own concert before the tragedy at the city's NRG Park.

She told The Houston Chronicle: "'My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."

Victims were aged between nine and 27 and almost 200 lawsuits have been filed against both Travis Scott, 30, and event promoters Live Nation.

In a statement made soon after the incident, Live Nation said: "We are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of life and pain experienced by all those impacted by this tragedy. We are fully cooperating and working closely with police and local authorities as they investigate how this tragedy occurred at the Astroworld Festival."

What's more, the 'WAP' hitmaker offered her "help and support" to the victims.

The 'WAP' hitmaker admitted she feels "terrible" about the disaster and wants to do whatever she can to assist because she feels a special connection as the shocking incident occurred in her hometown.

She said days after the tragic incident: "Houston is my hometown. It has a special place in my heart. I feel terrible. Whatever we can do, I want to help. I want to support. Always. That's my duty. That's what I gotta do.

"And we're just sending prayers and we're sending condolences. And we're sending positive energy to everybody and their family."

Travis had offered to pay funeral costs for those who died, but the family of the youngest victim, Ezra Blount, nine, "declined".