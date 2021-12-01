Storm Keating has recalled how she was "numb" from the waist down when she experienced temporary paralysis earlier this year.

The 40-year-old star – who is married to Boyzone frontman Ronan Keating – explained how she developed a rare condition called Cauda Equina Syndrome that meant her nerves were compressing on her spine to the extent that she couldn't feel anything in the bottom half of her body.

The horrifying experience occurred in March as she underwent surgery after suffering from a prolapsed disc, and Storm recalled how she woke up one morning and found that parts of her body were "completely numb".

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (01.12.21), Storm – who shares son Cooper, four, and daughter Coco, 20 months, with the singer - said: "It was all gone. My legs, my bowel, my bladder, the lot."

Coronavirus restrictions meant that Ronan was unable to visit his wife in hospital as Storm recalled how he was left "crying in the car" outside during the terrifying ordeal.

She explained: "Because of Covid he couldn't get into the hospital so all he was getting was me on WhatsApp, or me on the end of the phone speaking to the surgeon.

"He was sitting in the car park and just crying in the car outside the hospital waiting to hear how it would go."

Ronan later joined his wife on the 'Loose Women' panel and explained that hearing his wife talk about the incident "brought back the same feeling" that he experienced at the time.

The 'Life Is a Rollercoaster' hitmaker remembered "bawling his eyes out" in the car as he was left "not knowing" what his wife was going through in hospital, while he added that it was the first time he had ever called an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Storm noted that the she can now walk after the successful surgery, and although she feels some numbness in her right leg and foot, she sees that as a "very small price to pay".