Laura Whitmore has invested in The Muff Liquor Company.

The 'Love Island' host has become the face of the Irish drinks company - which produces potato gin, vodka and whiskey - after a chance meeting with the brand's founder Laura Bonner at a London Irish charity event.

She said: "As an Irish woman I am always proud to support Irish businesses and particularly Irish business women. I loved the company's commitment and determination, as well as their positive vision and ambition for the future.

"It's amazing to see companies like The Muff Liquor Company taking a lead in this highly competitive market. They aren't afraid to be bold and get their name out there.

"I love all of their premium drinks products, particularly the Muff Gin, but the biggest selling point for me is the positive energy behind the brand and the fun and professional attitude of the team."

Muff Liquor - named after Village Muff in Co Donegal, Ireland - is glad to be worked with the AGE-year-old presenter after she and Laura Bonner instantly "clicked".

The CEO recalled: "We are over the moon to have Laura join our company and excited to build a global brand alongside her.

"Laura Whitmore is great fun, has a really positive energy and is an absolute trailblazer; there is no one else I could think of to better represent our company.

"We just clicked straight away, Laura just loved our produce and our ethos and was interested from the outset to find out more about us and how she could get involved.

"We are honoured to have her support and will assist us in expanding our client and audience base."

Each time a bottle of Muff is sold online via the company's website, a plan is planted via tree nation.

And the brand also donates to the St. Vincent de Paul charity with every bottle sold online.