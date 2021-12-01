Sandra Bullock jokes she would steal Channing Tatum's thunder if she joined 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.

The 57-year-old actress has ruled out the possibility of joining her 'Lost City' co-star in the upcoming third movie in the stripper comedy drama franchise, and she playfully suggested her moves would overshadow the leading man.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she quipped: "He’s doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they’re world renowned.

“I don’t know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what’s gonna happen, it’s like, all eyes are gonna be on this.

"It’s all gonna be on mama... Not really, but in my world, that’s what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay.”

Her comments come after Channing, 41, revealed he would be reuninting with director Steven Soderbergh - who was at the helm of the first film in the series - for the third and final instalment.

He took to Twitter to tease fans with the news, posting alongside an image of the script: "Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in."

In a statement, he said: "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of 'Magic Mike' with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same."

The franchise - which has so far grossed more than $300 million worldwide - is loosely based on Tatum's own experiences as an 18-year-old stripper.

He plays a veteran performer who takes a newcomer under his wing.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros., said in a statement: "Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike? We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humour.”