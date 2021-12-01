Vanessa Lachey has paid tribute to her late dog Wookie.

The 'NCIS: Hawai'i' star recently lost her beloved pooch at the age of 15, and the 41-year-old actress and presenter has been left heartbroken by her pet's sad death.

Alongside a photo of Wookie with a ball in his mouth, Vanessa wrote on Instagram: "My Beautiful Wookie. You made me a Mama and us a family.

“You taught me more than you will ever know. The last 15 years have been the best years of my life, a HUGE part of that is because of you.

“Everyone Loved you, Mr Wookerson. Now all the doggies in Heaven get to have you. We Love You & will miss you. (sic)"

Many of her famous friends paid tribute to Wookie in the comments, including 'Saved By The Bell' star Tiffani Thiessen.

She wrote: "Ahh money, we are so sorry. Sending you lots of hugs to help your broken heart."

Kerry Washington said: "Sending you all love and condolences."

While Brie Bella commented: "I'm sooo so sorry!! (sic)"

And her twin sister Nikki Bella added: "Aww so sorry Vanessa".

During her time with Wookie in her life, Lacey has appeared in the likes of 'Disaster Movie', 'Call Me Kat' and 'Dancing With The Stars'.

And earlier this year Vanessa - who has kids Camden, five, Brooklyn, two, and 11-month-old Phoenix with her husband Nick Lachey - celebrated a decade of marriage with her man.

She wrote at the time: "Babe, the last 15 years together have been out of this world! (See what I did there!) I Love YOU to the moon & back! (Ahhh, I did it again!) Happy 10 Year Wedding Anniversary, My Love! You’re my favorite shining star!"

The couple even paired up on screen together last year as they co-hosted Netflix dating show 'Love Is Blind'.