Amelia Hamlin is "doing great" following her split from Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old star and Scott, 38, called time on their romance earlier this year, and Harry Hamlin - Amelia's dad - is glad that she's now "solo".

Harry, 70, told 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen': "Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo.

"I have no idea [about the break-up]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way."

Scott, on the other hand, recently returned to the dating scene and is "trying to go out more".

A source shared: "Scott is dating around and getting back out there.

"He connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends, and they have been texting and hanging out. Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."

Scott is also keen to keep his mind occupied after Kourtney Kardashian - the mother of his three children - announced her engagement to Travis Barker.

The insider explained: "He's trying to keep his mind off Kourtney and his recent split with Amelia, just trying to keep busy."

Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with Scott - got engaged to Travis at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, and she subsequently posted the news online.

At the time, Scott started avoiding the newly-engaged couple as he came to terms with the situation.

Another insider said: "He will always be a part of the Kardashian family but it is hard for him to be around Kourtney and Travis."