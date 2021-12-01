Selena Gomez struggles to get out of bed at times.

The 29-year-old singer has revealed via an Instagram video that she has various "tools" that she uses to help her with her mental health.

Asked how she takes care of her mental health, Selena - who has previously suffered panic attacks and depression - shared: "Sometimes I'm not good at it, like I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed."

However, Selena also revealed some of the tricks that she's learned over the years.

She said: "What helps me, first and foremost, is just picking up the phone and calling someone."

The brunette beauty - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - also revealed some of the other tools she uses to help improve her mental health.

Speaking to her fans in the video, she explained: "I constantly try to fill myself with knowledge of what it is that I am feeling and the triggers that happen to me.

"So I think what really helps me understand myself a bit more is that I can take a step back and think of all the tools I've learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. That's usually what helps me."

Selena really dislikes working out, but she understands that it's good for her mental health.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker noted that her boxing classes help her to feel "so good".

Selena said: "I hate working out! It is not fun, but I've been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration but also just energy out and it feels so good."