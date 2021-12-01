Alec Baldwin "didn't pull the trigger" on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins.

The cinematographer was shot on the set of the movie 'Rust' on October 21 - but Alec has insisted he didn't pull the trigger.

In a preview of his upcoming interview with ABC News, the actor said: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never."

However, the preview for the 63-year-old actor's interview with George Stephanopoulos doesn't include an explanation of how the shot was fired.

Alec also revealed that he couldn't explain how a bullet ended up in the gun, which was actually intended to be a prop for the Western movie.

He said: "Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

And the actor - who becomes visibly emotional during the interview - admitted he's still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

He shared: "Even now, I find it hard to believe that [the incident occurred]. It doesn't seem real to me."

In October, Alec described the tragic incident as a "one in a trillion episode".

The movie star also revealed he was keen to offer support to Hutchins' husband.

He said at the time: "The guy is overwhelmed with grief ... There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event.

"He's in shock. He has a nine-year-old son. We are in constant contact with them, because we're very worried about his family, his kid."