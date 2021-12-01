Michael B Jordan's romance with Lori Harvey is "real enough" for them to share it with the world.

The 34-year-old actor and Lori, 24, decided to make their relationship Instagram official in January, after months of speculation, and Michael has explained why they decided to go public with their romance.

The Hollywood star shared: "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal.

"Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I'm happy."

Michael previously found it tough to cope with the scrutiny that came his way.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through.

"It takes a special person to deal with that."

Michael previously explained that he remains a "private" person, despite going public with his relationship.

He said in April: "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."

Despite this, Michael admitted that his approach has changed over time.

The actor shared: "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."