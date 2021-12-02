Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline Avant has been killed in a home robbery at the age of 81.

The philanthropist and wife of the legendary music executive was fatally shot in her home in Beverly Hills, California.

A statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department explained: "The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene. Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive."

Netflix has also confirmed the news of the shooting.

In a statement to CNN, the streaming giant said: "Yes, unfortunately we can confirm that Mrs. Avant was shot and killed early this morning."

Since the news was announced, a number of public figures in the Los Angeles community have paid tribute to the philanthropist.

Basketball legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson tweeted: "Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant. She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion. [broken heart and tears emojis] This is the saddest day in our lives. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Congresswoman Karen Bass said in a statement: "I'm heartbroken by this morning's news of the tragic and shocking murder of Mrs. Jacqueline Avant.

"Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most."

The Avants married in 1967 and Clarence was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The music executive - who has been nicknamed the The Black Godfather - was also the subject of the 2019 documentary, which explored his impact on the music business and his work with various big-name artists, like Bill Withers.