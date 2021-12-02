Carlos Santana has cancelled his December Las Vegas residency dates as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure.

The 74-year-old guitarist was due to perform eight dates at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay this month, but he is now taking some time out to rest following a health scare.

Speaking in a YouTube video, he said: "Just wanted to share with you some clarity with specificity what's been going on with my physicality.

"There's been rumours flying around here and there about this and that. So, I'm here to just crystallise and make it clear.

"Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest.

"So, when we went there we found out that I needed to take care of it.

"So I am, and so I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I'm used to and give you 150 per cent. I wouldn't show up unless I can do that.

"So other than that, I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind, and joy. I know I will. Thank you for being a fan, and your oneness, and your caring. Peace."

A message on Carlos' official Twitter account also read: "Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. (sic)"

Michael Vrionis, the president of Santana's management company Universal Tone Management, said in a statement: "[Carlos] had an unscheduled heart procedure that impacted his performance in Las Vegas."

He admitted Carlos is "doing fantastic" and he "is anxious to be back on stage soon", adding: "He profoundly regrets that this 'speed bump' necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.

"He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon."