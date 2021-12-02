Aaron Paul is to be a father again.

The 42-year-old actor and his wife Lauren Paul - who have three-year-old daughter Story - are expecting their second child together.

Lauren took to Instagram to share a picture of Story placing her hand on her baby bump, and she added the caption: "We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already."

This comes after 'Breaking Bad' star Aaron admitted in March last year that he couldn't wait to have more kids, after fatherhood had changed his life.

He said: "It's easily the best chapter of my life. I think if I maybe was single, didn't have a job and was struggling and I turned 40, it would be a lot harder, but I feel I'm in a good place. I can't wait to have another baby, and I'm so excited to see what 40 has to offer. I'm just excited to be around, to be alive. I'm just happy to be here. Life is good.

"Fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."

The 'Westworld' actor gushed over his wife Lauren, too, saying his spouse - who he married in 2013 - is a "beacon of kindness".

He said: "[Lauren] completely changed my life, saved my life. She's such a beacon of kindness and hope and love."

Aaron has also admitted that being a father is "a dream come true".

He said: "The fact that I have just a beautiful, healthy, happy daughter that runs and screams at me and throws her arms around me and calls me, 'Daddy,' is such a dream come true."