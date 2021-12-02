Freddie Prinze Jr. will never star in another movie with his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The 45-year-old actor has been married to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Sarah, 44, since 2002 and while they have a string of joint credits to their name, the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star has insisted there will be no further projects for the pair, claiming that they only "worked" whilst playing Fred and Daphne in the live-action 'Scooby Doo' movies.

He said: "We only worked together, while we were together, on 'Scooby-Doo', and otherwise neither one of us I felt thought it would be very interesting for us to be in a job together."

Freddie went on to reason that audiences would not be "excited" by the prospect of a movie's stars also being together in real life.

He told Us Weekly magazine: "I don’t think it’s that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when, you know, they’re going home together at the end of the night."

The pair's last credit together was in the animated movie 'Happily N'ever After', and prior to that, the pair starred in 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'She's All That'.

The couple - who met on the set of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' back in 1997 - didn't start dating until 2000, with Freddie revealing their first date happened by accident.

He said: "We were supposed to have dinner with a friend of ours, and she didn’t make her plane, so we went anyway.

"We’d had tons of dinners before and for some reason, it felt different that night. Organically, it just transitioned into something else."