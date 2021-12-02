Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande go on double dates together.

The Tony Award-winning actress - who starred as the original Glinda in the Broadway musical 'Wicked' alongside Idina Menzel, a role the pop star is to take on for the upcoming film adaptation - admitted the pair have been meeting up regularly for fun nights out.

Speaking to guest host Jay Leno on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Kristin said: "We've had some dates — well not as a couple, which there's nothing wrong with that — but with other partners, yeah we've had some dates. We like bowling, we like truffle pizza from Craig's here in L.A."

When it comes to their love lives, Kristin is engaged to musician Josh Bryant, 39, whilst 'Positions' hitmaker Ariana, 28, married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021.

When it was announced in November that Ariana would be donning Glinda's famous bubble dress in the role made famous by Kristin, the Broadway star couldn't contain her excitement.

Sharing a picture of 10-year-old Ariana meeting her backstage at 'Wicked', Kristin wrote: "I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande!"

The post also included a screenshot of one of Ariana's tweets from 2011.

It read: "Loved seeing Wicked again…amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.(sic)"

At the same time, it was announced that Cynthia Erivo will share the bill for the movie, as she greens up to play the mammoth role of Elphaba in the musical that tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' and explains how the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North came to be.