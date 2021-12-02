Bradley Cooper found it "special" to have Irina Shayk by his side at the 'Nightmare Alley' premiere.

The 46-year-old actor dated the 35-year-old supermodel - with whom he has four-year-old daughter Lea - for four years before their split in 2019, but they have remained close and co-parent their girl.

Irina was there to support him at the launch of his new crime thriller, and Bradley told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's very special."

Last month, an insider noted the couple were finding their "groove" with co-parenting.

The source said: "Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while," the source said. "They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley's interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own."

Meanwhile, the movie itself is one the actor had a great time making, as he plays down-on-his-look man Stanton Carlisle, whose life turns around after meeting a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband.

The film had filmmaker Guillermo del Toro at the helm, and boasts an all-star cast featuring the likes of Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

He added: "I was just so excited everyday coming to work, whether it was gonna be Willem Dafoe that day or David Strathairn or Mark Povinelli or Ron Perlman or Toni Collette, I mean, the cast was insane.

"And then, being there with Guillermo. I think that was the most enjoyable thing...

"This was one of those movies where every single person showed up for the love of the game."

And he pointed to the impact of director del Toro, and the emphasis he puts on telling "the best story possible".

He explained: "I have been so lucky to work with great artists, and the thing that they all have in common is a level of humility and childlike curiosity, and he has both of those things.

"And the only goal is to tell the best story possible, and once that happens, once you're in that environment, it's infectious.

"And that's what he does. And I think that's why he's able to bring the best out of most people he works with."