Kelly Osbourne opens up on 'hardest year' of her life

Kelly Osbourne has admitted the past year has been "the hardest [of her] life".

The former 'Fashion Police' star suffered a relapse earlier this year, but marked five months of sobriety in October.

And this week, the 37-year-old daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne admitted that while she is "happy" and "healthy" following a stint in rehab, she is still "putting myself back together again."

Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story: "This past year has been the hardest year of my life.

"I am still putting myself back together again.

"I am happy. I am healthy and that's all that should matter."

Sharon previously shared that "Kelly has had a particularly bad year" and that she is taking some time out of the spotlight to "work" on herself.

The former 'The Talk' star, 69, added: "She is doing amazingly well and our family is very proud of her."

Marking her sobriety with a selfie, Kelly wrote on her birthday (27.11.21): "Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!! I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!(sic)".

Several celebrities rushed to send their well-wishes to Kelly, including 'Jersey Shore' star Nicole 'Snooki', 33.

She wrote: "Happy birthday mawma! Miss ur pretty face."

'Tonight Show' correspondent Ross Mathews wrote, "LOVE YOU SO MUCH!", whilst Kelly's fellow reality star Kerry Katona also chimed in.

She wrote: "Well bloody done darling!" and actress Kate Beckinsale simply left two red heart emoji as a token of support.

Kelly had previously opened up about her relapse, which she claimed had led to a nervous breakdown.

She admitted she had realised that because she is an addict, drinking will never "be normal " for her.

Kelly said: "I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown. I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f*** it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person.

"And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, 'Done, not doing this."

