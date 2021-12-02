Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo.

The cast of 'The Lost Daughter' enjoyed regular dance parties and one memorable occasion saw them gather at Altro Paradiso in New York in October following a screening at the city's film festival, where the 32-year-old actress and Peter Sarsgaard gave their playlist to the DJ.

Dakota noted: “It was a lot of Talking Heads, the Cranberries."

After the bash, the group returned to the hotel and Dakota gave Olivia a tattoo, which the Oscar-winning star joked was the beginnings of her "midlife crisis".

Olivia told Town & Country magazine: “Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool. Or maybe it was my midlife crisis.”

The cast's dance party tradition began at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado earlier this year, when the movie's writer-and-director rejected Netflix's offer to pay for a dinner party for them all.

Dakota recalled: "Maggie was like, 'Instead of having a dinner, let's have a dance party.'"

The group invited cast and crew from other movies at the festival, including Dakota's 'Fifty Shades of Grey' co-star Jamie Dornan, and 'The Power of the Dog' stars Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, to their party.

Dakota believes the coronavirus pandemic has made people want to party harder now social restrictions have been eased.

She said: "The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f****** rage."

The 'Suspiria' actress - who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson - also recalled celebrating her 16th birthday at The Tower Bar in Los Angeles.

She said: "It was me and a bunch of girls in the penthouse. I’m pretty sure I drank a bottle of Hypnotiq. No one should know what that is. It’s a liqueur. It’s bright blue.”

When they were drunk, the group then crossed the street to the Saddle Ranch, but the actress insisted she didn't take part in the venue's main draw, a mechanical bull.

She said: “I did not ride the bull… Not that night.”