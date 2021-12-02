'Jurassic World Evolution 2' is introducing four new Early Cretaceous era dinosaurs.

The park management sim - which dropped last month on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC - will launch its first paid DLC expansion next week with a quartet of new creatures.

The Early Cretaceous Pack - which costs £5.99 ($7.99) - comes with two new land dinosaurs (Wuerhosaurus and Minmi), a new flying reptile (Dsungaripterus) and a new marine reptile (Kronosaurus).

Frontier also teased: "If you find yourself in Hyde Park in London on 8 and 9 December, you can see the Kronosaurus come to life over the Serpentine during the evening, after sunset."

Meanwhile, the studio is dropping a free update on December - the same date the pack launches - which will let players take on the game's five campaign maps (Arizona desert, Washington State mountains, Pennsylvania airport, forests of Oregon and Yosemite National Park) in Sandbox mode.

The update will also add additional building parts from the Jurassic Park era, and Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Meanwhile, there will also be rock perch points for flying reptiles, as well as being able to start with flat sandbox levels and "modify the map topography and flora as you wish", and other quality of life improvements and bug fixes.