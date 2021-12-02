Simu Liu will be a presenter at The Game Awards next week.

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor - who plays the title role in the hit Marvel blockbuster - is set to take part in this year's ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 9

In a Twitter post, the team revealed: "Next Thursday, don't miss @shangchi himself, @SimuLiu when he presents live at #TheGameAwards on Thursday, December 9! (sic)"

His exact role hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's likely he'll be on hand to present one of the prizes.

The star-studded event will also see iconic musician Sting performing his song from the 'League of Legends' TV show 'Arcane'.

Last year's ceremony featured a host of top stars as presenters, including Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves and Christopher Nolan.

There are set to be more than 10 announcements with between 40 and 50 games featured overall, while 'Deathloop' is leading the charge with nine nominations.